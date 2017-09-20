Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens 31-7 on Thursday Aug. 17, 2017. It was Jay Cutler's quarterback debut, and special teams needed a little work - Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley recap their observations.