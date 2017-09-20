More Videos

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Pause
Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins 0:54

Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony 2:42

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion 1:42

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler says he is comfortable with the team 2:29

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler says he is comfortable with the team

Adam Gase squashes rumors of possible Jarvis Landry trade 1:44

Adam Gase squashes rumors of possible Jarvis Landry trade

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field 1:21

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field

Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh talks about Lawrence Timmons 3:45

Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh talks about Lawrence Timmons

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

  • Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

    The Dolphins has a historically bad defense last year. It's up to defensive coordinator Matt Burke to fix it.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

The Dolphins has a historically bad defense last year. It's up to defensive coordinator Matt Burke to fix it.
Adam H. Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com