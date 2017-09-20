Two Miami Dolphins stars sit out practice Wednesday

Two of the Dolphins’ best offensive players did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.
Neither Jay Ajayi nor Jarvis Landry was on the field for the first half-hour of practice. Both were spotted by reporters riding the exercise bike.
While an injury explanation for both won’t be available until the daily report comes out later in the afternoon, Landry did limp off the field late in the Chargers game with an apparent ankle injury. After huddling with the trainers, Landry ultimately returned to the field. Landry also has been dealing with some knee swelling in recent days.
Ajayi, meanwhile, had one of the most active games of his career Sunday. He carried the ball 28 times and was on the field for 64 of a possible 68 snaps against the Chargers.
When asked Wednesday about that high usage rate, Gase said:
“I was happy that we were balanced. That was good. It was one of those games that easily could have become, start throwing the ball too much, especially towards that last six minutes. Our faith in him is obviously very high. ... Hopefully as the season goes on, we can start moving some guys in and out. He’s a hard guy to take out of the game, because every time he touches the ball, it seems that good things happen. But I am aware that was a lot carries.”
“I feel like we have a good plan going forward. ... We’ll have some days that we rest him.”
