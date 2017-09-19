Amari Carter and the Hurricanes will try to hammer Toledo Saturday in a beautified stadum.
Hard Rock Stadium quickly cleans up after Irma. See the before and after.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 11:51 AM

How’s your landscaping after Hurricane Irma?

Did you get it cleaned up (and replaced) as fast as the Miami Dolphins did?

Probably not, but that’s OK.

You’re not hosting a college football game Saturday. (Miami vs. Toledo, 3:30 p.m.)

Hard Rock Stadium is, and the people who run it are determined to have the building looking great.

That’s why, nine days after Hurricane Irma knocked them down, they put trees surrounding the stadium back up.

Tom Garfinkel, the team’s CEO, posted before-and-after pictures of the facility on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.

“Resiliance,” he wrote.

The Dolphins believe tornadoes touched down around the Miami Gardens complex, and sent in engineers to assess last week.

A day later, the determined there was no structural damage and the the building was cleared for use. There was some damage, however. Many of the trees planted just months earlier were down, and a section of the roof panels in one corner came apart.

“Easy to fix,” Garfinkel wrote last week.

Indeed. But probably not cheap.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

