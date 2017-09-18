Next up for the Miami Dolphins: The rotten, stinkin’ — and winless — Jets

The good news for Miami fans is their Dolphins are 1-0 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday somewhere in the L.A. suburbs.
The better news: The Dolphins get the Jets this weekend somewhere in the swamps of Jersey.
The Dolphins finally kicked off their 2017 campaign on Sunday and move on to the Meadowlands with a 1-0 record.
The Jets? Where do we start?
At 0-2, the Jets look like the leading candidate to do bad enough to finish at the bottom of the league standings and get the coveted top spot in the NFL Draft — and the golden ticket which lands them USC quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Jets certainly could use Darnold right now although their problems are many.
To be fair, the Jets aren’t the only 0-2 team in the league.
Far from it.
The Jets are currently one of eight teams at 0-2 — including those Cleveland Browns who got the top pick last year after going 1-15 — with their stadium pals the Giants possibly joining them on Monday night.
Yet the Jets just look bad.
Like really bad.
As one headline in the New York Daily News read Monday: Jets continue to embarrass themselves
It was that kind of Sunday for the Jets.
Could be a lot of them, actually.
In Week 1, New York stumbled out of the gate and lost 21-12 in Buffalo.
OPENING LINE: Las Vegas thinks Jets will be historically bad, open 1,000-1 long shots to win Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Jets went to Oakland only to be throttled by the Raiders 45-20.
This week brings a visit from the Dolphins, a team which beat the Jets in both meetings last season.
Miami has opened as a 6.5-point favorite.
Oh, and the Dolphins could be playing a winless team in each of their first three games of the season.
The Chargers were 0-1 going into Sunday, the Jets are 0-2 and the Saints — whom Miami plays in London on Oct. 1 — are one of the NFL’s eight 0-2 teams heading into their game at Carolina.
SUNDAY FUNDAY
Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New York Jets (0-2)
▪ When, where: 1 p.m.; MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
▪ TV/Radio: CBS-4; WQAM-560, WKIS-99.9.
▪ The line: Miami by 6.5.
