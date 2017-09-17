Lawrence Timmons will not play Sunday after leaving the team the day before.
Lawrence Timmons officially inactive vs. Chargers. Here’s who will start in his place.

By Adam H. Beasley

September 17, 2017 2:44 PM

CARSON, Calif.

Chase Allen, an undrafted rookie, will start at strong-side linebacker for the Dolphins against the Chargers with Lawrence Timmons officially ruled out.

Timmons angrily left the team Saturday and did not return. The exact circumstances of Timmons’ actions were not publicly available as of the time of this writing.

Timmons was supposed to make his Dolphins debut Sunday after signing a two-year, $12 million contract in the offseason. The Dolphins were so keen on adding Timmons to their roster that they flew him to South Florida on a private jet for his free-agent visit.

Six months later, he’s unavailable.

Instead, the Dolphins will have just four linebackers available Sunday: Allen, Kiko Alonso, Mike Hull and Justin March-Lillard.

Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry will play and start for the Dolphins after experiencing swelling in his knee late in the week.

Also, it appears that Byron Maxwell will start at cornerback and Jordan Phillips at defensive tackle. Maxwell held off Alterraun Verner and Phillips beat out Davon Godchaux for starting jobs.

The Dolphins’ full list of inactives: Timmons, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, linebacker Rey Maualuga, guard Isaac Asiata, linemen Sam Young and Eric Smith and defensive back Torry McTyer.

Adam H. Beasley: @AdamHBeasley

