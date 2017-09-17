Dolphins’ Timmons leaves team, not expected to play Sunday

Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons left the team for unknown reasons on Saturday and is not expected to play in Miami’s opener at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to a source.
Something angered Timmons, precipitating his decision to leave the team, according to the source.
Timmons was not arrested and has not been charged with a crime, the source said.
According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, the Dolphins were informed of his whereabouts Sunday morning.
The Dolphins know where Timmons is but declined to elaborate or comment on the matter.
Timmons’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no information to provide to shed light on the situation.
The Dolphins signed Timmons to a two-year, $12 million contract during the offseason.
Even with Timmons, the Dolphins already were shaky at linebacker after losing two key players for the season: Koa Misi (neck) and Raekwon McMillan (knee).
Also, linebacker Ray Maualuga is out Sunday with a hamstring injury.
That leaves Kiko Alonso as the team’s only established linebacker for Sunday’s game.
Mike Hull is expected to start at middle linebacker, just his second career start.
Former Chiefs backup Justin March-Lillard, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 3, and Chase Allen, an undrafted rookie from Western Illinois, are the only other linebackers under contract.
Alonso and Hull are expected to be the linebackers in Miami’s nickel package.
