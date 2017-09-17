Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi during the Dolphins season preseason game against the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi during the Dolphins season preseason game against the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi during the Dolphins season preseason game against the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Here’s what you need to eat if the Miami Dolphins are to win on Sunday

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 17, 2017 9:42 AM

Want the Dolphins to beat the Chargers Sunday afternoon in the local NFL team’s Irma-delayed season opener?

Eat baklava.

Or a tuna roll. Maybe a steak burrito.

According to food delivery site Grubhub.com, those were the Dolphins lucky foods during the 2016 season, which happened to be their first playoff season since 2008. The food delivery site, connected to 800 restaurants in the Miami metropolitan area, broke down which foods were ordered through its site more often in Miami on days the Dolphins won than when they lost.

Making the podium of Dolphins lucky foods were baklava, ordered 133 percent more on winning days than losing days; tuna rolls, ordered 128 percent more on winning days than losing days; and steak burritos, 127 percent.

Just out of the money were cheese quesadilla, 115 percent, and veggie spring roll, 101 percent.

So, the superstitious among you have another way to help the Dolphins to victory, along with your lucky Larry Csonka jersey and lucky spot that you sit in to watch the game.

Baklava 11 Fork mdf lb
Baklava desserts with mint at Exotic Bites in Hollywood
LINDA BLADHOLM FOR THE HERALD

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11
Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings
Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats