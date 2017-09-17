Here’s what you need to eat if the Miami Dolphins are to win on Sunday

Want the Dolphins to beat the Chargers Sunday afternoon in the local NFL team’s Irma-delayed season opener?
Eat baklava.
Or a tuna roll. Maybe a steak burrito.
According to food delivery site Grubhub.com, those were the Dolphins lucky foods during the 2016 season, which happened to be their first playoff season since 2008. The food delivery site, connected to 800 restaurants in the Miami metropolitan area, broke down which foods were ordered through its site more often in Miami on days the Dolphins won than when they lost.
Making the podium of Dolphins lucky foods were baklava, ordered 133 percent more on winning days than losing days; tuna rolls, ordered 128 percent more on winning days than losing days; and steak burritos, 127 percent.
Just out of the money were cheese quesadilla, 115 percent, and veggie spring roll, 101 percent.
So, the superstitious among you have another way to help the Dolphins to victory, along with your lucky Larry Csonka jersey and lucky spot that you sit in to watch the game.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments