DeVante Parker is a chic fantasy pick. But he tells people they shouldn’t draft him.

DeVante Parker has great expectations for Year 3 of his NFL career.

“I've never had 1,000 yards, ever, except for high school. It would be one of my goals,” Parker said Thursday.

Ten touchdowns?

“It would be a good number.”

And with Jay Cutler throwing him the ball, Parker thinks he can make it happen.

“He slings it,” Parker said. “He throws it to anyone. He likes to throw it downfield. If you're in a one-on-one matchup, he's going to throw it to you.”

So it’s setting up for a monster fantasy season for Parker. Just don’t ask him if you should put him on your team.

“Somebody asked me one time if I should draft you and I told him no,” Parker said.

Why?

“I don't care about fantasy football.”

Millions do, of course. Fantasy football is a big reason the NFL is so popular.

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker on his confidence DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins WR, feels confident that no one can take the ball away from him when he leaps for a pass.

And the last time he faced the Chargers (albeit in San Diego), Parker scored some fantasy points. He had five catches for 103 yards.

“I just remember they played a lot of man,” Parker said. “And we just took advantage of it.”

Parker’s production spiked as his health improved. He spent much of 2016 battling hamstring issues, but those seem to be in the past now.

He’s been healthy since the spring, and Thursday, he explained why.

“The biggest thing is, last year I waited too long to start back working out again. This year, I had it in my mind that I was go home for a couple of weeks then come back and go right back at it.”

▪ Mike Pouncey’s maintenance program looks to be a year-long deal. He didn’t practice Thursday, getting a rest day. Linebacker Rey Maualuga (hamstring) seems unlikely to play Sunday after missing yet another practice.