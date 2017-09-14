More Videos

Miami Dolphins

Charles Harris did little in the preseason. So why does Burke think ‘he’s ready’ for real games?

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 5:29 PM

OXNARD, Calif.

Charles Harris has become Miami’s forgotten man.

That’s not all that surprising for a rookie.

But it’s not great news for a rookie selected in the first round.

Harris was supposed to complement Cameron Wake this year.

But little he’s done this preseason has been complimentary.

In four preseason games, Harris was on the field for 99 snaps.

He finished the exhibition season with one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and zero sacks, quarterback hits or tackles for loss.

And now with the regular season approaching, what can the Dolphins possibly expect out of Harris? A lot, actually.

“He's ready,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said here Thursday. “He's been good. It was cool to see his transition. I think he was building, building, building and I felt like he hit a little bit of a lull right in the middle of the preseason. Maybe this rest has helped him a little bit.”

Harris’ moneymaker is his explosive first step. But that speed disappeared midway through the preseason. It’s back now, Burke said.

“I feel really good,” Burke added. “I feel like he's back to moving the way we want to see him moving. I'm excited to see him play.”

▪  Burke said he has “some clarity” on who will start at defensive tackle and corner for the Dolphins Sunday, but chose not to share it with reporters. Davon Godchaux and Jordan Phillips are competing to start alongside Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line; either Byron Maxwell or Alterraun Verner will start at corner.

“We're going to play the best guys for that week, for those matchups,” Burke said. “Tackle particularly, they're all going to play. We wave guy in there. We want to keep guys fresh. We feel good about the progress that Jordan and Godchaux made. Those guys are all going to play up front.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

