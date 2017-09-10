What else has Hurricane Irma ruined? The first weekend of NFL

Who’s Hurricane Irma’s latest victim? Avid football fans.
Not only was the Miami Dolphins home opener rescheduled to week 11, but now South Florida fans also might not be able to enjoy the first weekend of NFL football because the Category 4 storm caused millions lose power.
Live look from North Plaza at @HardRockStadium #joerobbie pic.twitter.com/vduwPEv00L— Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) September 10, 2017
On top of that, fantasy football fans were caught up prepping their homes and finding shelter instead of setting up their lineups. Rightfully so.
In their home opener the Fins were supposed to play the Tampa Bay Bucs, who are also affected by the storm.
Two teams out of the first week of football — that causes a lot of lineup changes for fantasy fans all over the world.
Football fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over their fantasy lineups.
If Irma wipes me out....can someone please keep my fantasy football team updated. #HurricaneIrma— kOrbit (@MeleeAfterDark) September 10, 2017
if irma takes me out...... i need someone to take over my fantasy football team...... that shit is championship worthy— Somma (@_somma22) September 7, 2017
Some football fans in Florida will risk their last battery life for their team. That’s some serious dedication.
Damn it's 1pm. I'm going to drain my cell battery checking my fantasy football team #irma— Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonFL) September 10, 2017
Dear Irma,— . (@PresentOscar) September 10, 2017
Hey how you doing, way to ruin my weekend, fantasy football, and football Sunday.
Hopefully you didn't ruin my house to.
-Oscar
Hurricane Irma out here ruining the lives of the people in its path physically, emotionally and virtually with my fantasy football rosters— Wil Miles (@Wil_BEANS_Miles) September 6, 2017
In the grand scheme of things, people in Cuba, Key West and other islands have more serious issues to deal with. Some people in South Florida are lucky that this is their only major problem through the storm and so they were a bit more optimistic.
Irma won't stop my fantasy football team! #teamGroot #irmagerd #FantasyFootball— Alyssa Davie (@AlyssaRuns4Kids) September 10, 2017
Comments