A Miami Dolphins fan waits with his ball and marker for the players after practice to get an autograph during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, August 2, 2017.
A Miami Dolphins fan waits with his ball and marker for the players after practice to get an autograph during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, August 2, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
A Miami Dolphins fan waits with his ball and marker for the players after practice to get an autograph during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, August 2, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

What else has Hurricane Irma ruined? The first weekend of NFL

Veronika Quispe

vquispe@miamiherald.com

September 10, 2017 1:25 PM

Who’s Hurricane Irma’s latest victim? Avid football fans.

Not only was the Miami Dolphins home opener rescheduled to week 11, but now South Florida fans also might not be able to enjoy the first weekend of NFL football because the Category 4 storm caused millions lose power.

On top of that, fantasy football fans were caught up prepping their homes and finding shelter instead of setting up their lineups. Rightfully so.

In their home opener the Fins were supposed to play the Tampa Bay Bucs, who are also affected by the storm.

More Videos

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:50

Irma winds arrive in Key West

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets 0:19

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

Violent swirl of wind and rain travels through Biscayne Boulevard 0:19

Violent swirl of wind and rain travels through Biscayne Boulevard

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

  • Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

    With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, the NFL decided to move the Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11, meaning the teams will have to play 16 games in a row.

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, the NFL decided to move the Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11, meaning the teams will have to play 16 games in a row.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Two teams out of the first week of football — that causes a lot of lineup changes for fantasy fans all over the world.

Football fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over their fantasy lineups.

Some football fans in Florida will risk their last battery life for their team. That’s some serious dedication.

In the grand scheme of things, people in Cuba, Key West and other islands have more serious issues to deal with. Some people in South Florida are lucky that this is their only major problem through the storm and so they were a bit more optimistic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats