Updated details on the Dolphins’ Irma-impacted plans in L.A. this week (thanks, Cowboys)

The displaced Dolphins, who evacuated South Florida Friday night on a plane chartered by owner Stephen Ross, will stay and practice next week in Oxnard, Calif., as guests of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys hold training camp in the greater Los Angeles beach town, and offered the Dolphins use of it as they prepare for next Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
The Los Angeles Rams also offered use of their facility.
Ross “spared no expense” flying players, coaches, staff and their families out of South Florida as Hurricane Irma closed in on South Florida. The team will stay in L.A. all week; family members will fly home when appropriate. The team will hold meetings Tuesday and return to practice Wednesday.
A number of players will have to find their own ride to California. Dolphins coach Adam Gase gave his team the rest of the week off on Wednesday when their Week 1 game against the Buccaneers was postponed to Nov. 19.
So given the down time, and a desire to get out of harm’s way, several players left town and will be expected to fly to report to Oxnard by Monday.
Stephen Ross is flying players, coaches, staff & their families to LA ahead of Irma.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 9, 2017
Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone in Florida. pic.twitter.com/IlIEyOKA7f
Ross wanted to replicate a regular work week as much as possible considering the unique circumstances. While the storm tracked west overnight, the decision to evacuate the team was made when Miami and the team’s Davie headquarters were very much at risk.
On Saturday, the team tweeted out a message of support to any at risk of Irma’s wrath: “To the entire state of Florida, stay safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
The storm’s new western path should pose little risk to Hard Rock Stadium, which recently underwent a half-billion dollar renovation project. The stadium is built to withstand Category 4 winds, and Miami Gardens is now not projected to experience anything close to that.
