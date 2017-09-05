Gase says Dolphins practicing like they’re playing this week. But where? He doesn’t know.

Adam Gase met with reporters Tuesday afternoon, and when it came to Hurricane Irma, he was just like the rest of us:
Without answers.
“As far as I know, we're practicing like we're playing a game somewhere some time this week,” Gase said.
The Dolphins are scheduled to kick off their season at home at 1 p.m. Sunday. It’s hard to see how that game happens, with Irma now a Category 5 and on track to strike Miami at that very time.
There are a range of other options — moving the game to Thursday or Friday (which seems to be more and more unlikely), postpone the game until Nov. 19 or simply play it elsewhere — that the league, the teams and local officials are considering.
Gase said, as of noon Tuesday, no one had told him the game would not be held at Hard Rock Stadium.
But considering the scope of the storm and the infrastructure needed to hold a game, Miami-Dade County might balk at sending any resources to a non-essential event.
“Going to keep preparing as if we're playing Sunday. When and where we really don't care."
Gase said the people who make up the team’s operations department are “doing what they're supposed to do and that's make preparations for every scenario that they can think of. I'd rather not hear about it. That's what they get paid to do.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
