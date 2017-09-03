Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey, claimed off waivers by the Dolphins Sunday, misses a filed goal in the final seconds of regulation in the teams’ game last year.
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins claim two off waivers, including kicker who inadvertently helped get them in the playoffs

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 03, 2017 1:21 PM

The Dolphins didn't bring in any competition for Andrew Franks this offseason.

Turns out, he was competing against the rest of the league.

The Dolphins have a new kicker, and his name is Cody Parkey.

They claimed him off waivers Sunday, one day after the Browns waived the young specialist.

But that wasn’t Miami’s only move. They also picked up ex-Chiefs linebacker Justin March-Lillard, who had 22 tackles a year ago.

If Parkey’s name sounds familiar, it should. He missed three kicks in the Dolphins’ overtime win over the Browns last year, including a game-winner at the end of regulation. He he made any of those three kicks, the Dolphins would not have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

But Parkey was good on all but two of his other attempts last year, and a had a good chance to make the Browns’ roster this year.

For his career, Parkey has made 55 of 65 attempts, including all five of his tries from 50 or more yards. Franks, meanwhile, has a significantly lower make percentage (78.4 percent to Parkey’s 84.6 percent) and is just 2 of 4 from 50-plus. Franks did nail a 55-yarder to force overtime in Buffalo last Christmas Eve.

Franks’ fate was not immediately known, but it’s rare for teams to keep two kickers on their roster. The Dolphins already have changed punters this offseason; Matt Haack beat out Matt Darr in training camp. Darr cleared waivers and is a free agent, his agent wrote on Twitter.

Defensive back Lafayette Pitts (Jaguars), wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow (Jets) and linebacker Deon Lacey (Bills) all found work Sunday after being cut by the Dolphins the day before.

Adam H. Beasley

