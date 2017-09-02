Live tracker of Dolphins roster cuts as they get to 53

NFL rules mandate the Dolphins slice their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Dolphins made one surprising cut Saturday morning, releasing linebacker Deon Lacey, the former CFL player who had shown potential on special teams.
But Lacey was victimized a couple of times in pass coverage in Thursday’s preseason finale at Minnesota.
Also among Saturday’s early cuts: long snapper Winston Chapman. That means John Denney will be Miami’s long snapper for a 13th consecutive season.
Also released: Defensive end Praise Martin-Oguike, the rookie from Temple.
They got a head-start on the process Friday, when they waived or released at least eight players: punter Matt Darr; defensive linemen Julius Warmsley, Nick Williams and Lawrence Okoye; cornerback Larry Hope; linebacker Junior Sylvestre; offensive lineman Avery Young; and wide receiver Rashad Lawrence.
Receiver Mitch Matthews also reportedly has been released.
Updates to come throughout the day. In the meantime, check out Armando Salguero’s mock 53-man roster.
11:29 A.M. UPDATE: Two 2016 draft picks, quarterback Brandon Doughty and safety Jordan Lucas, have been waived. Both are strong candidates for practice squad if they clear waivers.
Tackle Sean Hickey has also been let go.
Receiver Drew Morgan faded in training camp after an excellent spring, and as a result, he’s been cut. Fellow wideout Malcolm Lewis has as well.
11:45 A.M. UPDATE: Defensive back Lafayette Pitts, who appeared in the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Steelers back in January, has also been a roster casualty. Another strong candidate for practice squad.
Meanwhile, this is as good a time as any to remind you that we’ve already reported that both Ted Larsen and Neville Hewitt are destined for injured reserve. Larsen will be designated to return; Hewitt might as well.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments