Everything newsworthy that was said after Dolphins-Vikings (including Gase on Landry)

Adam Gase covered a lot of ground in his post-game news conference Thursday.

Among the biggest news items:

▪ When asked if he was optimistic that Jarvis Landry’s legal situation — both the NFL and authorities are investigating a March incident involving Landry and the mother of his child — will have a positive/speedy resolution, Gase said: “I have no idea.”

More than five months since police began looking into the alleged altercation, Landry remains in limbo.

Is Gase frustrated that the process has dragged on as long as it has?

“It’s a league matter,” he said. “As soon as when we found out about everything it’s turned right over to the league and that’s where they come into play. There is nothing really we can do about it. We’re really just waiting to hear what the league says to us and then we’ll kind of move on from there.”

▪ The first time Rey Maualuga wears a Dolphins uniform will be in a regular season game. The Dolphins had hoped to play the linebacker Thursday, but ultimately decided to leave him back in South Florida.

“We kind of changed our mind at the last minute on that one,” Gase said. “We felt like it was better for us to leave him back and work outside with his conditioning and keep pushing him. Because he was making some strides last week. And we wanted to make sure that we really used the time that we have. And now that we have a few more days to really get ready before we start practicing. We just really wanted to get him in the best shape possible. It’s one of those deals where gradually through the season we get him more and more snaps so we’ll kind of see how it shakes out. In talking to Dave and Wayne and Mike that it was the best decision for us.”

Maualuga was a number of veterans who didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, a group that included Mike Pouncey, Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake.

More Videos 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery Pause 0:54 Matt Moore on Jarvis Landry's skill and what they mean for quarterbacks 1:22 Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:37 'Cowboy' works his last day collecting tolls at Card Sound Road 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 8:14 Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 0:38 Six-foot python found and captured on Lincoln Road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings Dolphins coach Adam Gase discusses Jakeem Grant's big night, Jarvis Landry's legal limbo and more from Minneapolis. Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings Dolphins coach Adam Gase discusses Jakeem Grant's big night, Jarvis Landry's legal limbo and more from Minneapolis. Adam H. Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

▪ A number of significant Dolphins did play Thursday. Most notably: defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux.

They, along with rookie defensive end Charles Harris, were on the field for the first couple of series but were done before the end of the first quarter.

“We wanted to play young guys,” Gase explained. “We wanted to play guys that probably needed more snaps. Rookies, they need as much work as they can get. Jordan, we wanted to him to play a few plays and keep his consistency going as far as day-in, day-out production, which he's done. That's the reason behind it."

▪ A very important person showed up at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday to donate at the Dolphins’ clothing and goods drive for the victims of Hurricane Harvey: singer Alicia Keys.

As of Thursday night, the team had collected 4,222 cubic feet of donations, including seven pallets of water, one pallet of diapers, three pallets of non-perishable foods and one pallet of animal food and supplies, including clothes, bedding, school supplies and hygiene products.

The drive continues through Sept. 15. For more information, visit Dolphins.com or call 305-943-7900.

▪ The Dolphins planned to play running back Damien Williams Thursday, but the backup running back was held out as “a precautionary measure.”

“He was going to play then kind of got banged up a little bit on the last day of practice,” Gase said.