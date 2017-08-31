Winners and losers from Dolphins-Vikings preseason game No. 4

Winners
1. Jakeem Grant: Four catches. 141 yards. A touchdown. In the first half alone. We knew Grant was electric. He’s now dependable too.
2. David Fales: If this was his Dolphins swan song, it was a great way to go out. Fales found Grant and MarQueis Gray for touchdowns before intermission.
3. Chase Allen: He’s been the Dolphins’ most reliable linebacker this preseason. Allen added another nine tackles to his tally before halftime, and seems destined to make the team.
Losers
1. Isaac Asiata: If he wasn’t on scholarship this year, the rookie lineman probably wouldn’t make the team. He whiffed on a block on a screen pass late in the first half.
2. Leonte Carroo: Just as Grant’s arrow has gone up, Carroo’s has gone down. He misjudged a would-be touchdown early on and then was largely invisible.
3. Andrew Franks: He’s been reliable for most of the preseason, but Miami’s kicker pushed a 45-yard field goal right in the third quarter.
