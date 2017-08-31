Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thurs., Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Miami Dolphins

Winners and losers from Dolphins-Vikings preseason game No. 4

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 31, 2017 11:08 PM

Winners

1. Jakeem Grant: Four catches. 141 yards. A touchdown. In the first half alone. We knew Grant was electric. He’s now dependable too.

2. David Fales: If this was his Dolphins swan song, it was a great way to go out. Fales found Grant and MarQueis Gray for touchdowns before intermission.

3. Chase Allen: He’s been the Dolphins’ most reliable linebacker this preseason. Allen added another nine tackles to his tally before halftime, and seems destined to make the team.

Losers

1. Isaac Asiata: If he wasn’t on scholarship this year, the rookie lineman probably wouldn’t make the team. He whiffed on a block on a screen pass late in the first half.

2. Leonte Carroo: Just as Grant’s arrow has gone up, Carroo’s has gone down. He misjudged a would-be touchdown early on and then was largely invisible.

3. Andrew Franks: He’s been reliable for most of the preseason, but Miami’s kicker pushed a 45-yard field goal right in the third quarter.

