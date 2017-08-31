Don’t ask who isn’t playing for the Dolphins Thursday. It’s easier to ask who is playing.

The Dolphins’ best (only?) true training camp battle has been at defensive tackle, with Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux competing for the starting spot alongside Ndamukong Suh.
That battle apparently will go right until the bitter end.
While the vast majority of Dolphins starters (and even some key backups) are not playing in Thursday’s preseason finale, both Phillips and Godchaux will dress and start.
Here’s the full list of Miami’s lineup changes:
▪ Brandon Doughty will start at quarterback for Matt Moore
▪ Kenyan Drake will start at running back for Jay Ajayi
▪ Jakeem Grant will start at wide receiver for DeVante Parker
▪ Drew Morgan will start at wide receiver for Jarvis Landry
▪ Leonte Carroo will start at wide receiver for Kenny Stills
▪ MarQueis Gray will start at tight end for Julius Thomas
▪ Sam Young will start at left tackle for Laremy Tunsil
▪ Jesse Davis will start at left guard for Ted Larsen
▪ Jake Brendel will start at center for Mike Pouncey
▪ Isaac Asiata will start at right guard for Jermon Bushrod
▪ Eric Smith will start at right tackle for Ja’Wuan James
▪ Charles Harris will start at defensive end for Andre Branch
▪ Davon Godchaux will start at defensive tackle for Ndamukong Suh
▪ Terrence Fede will start at defensive end for Cameron Wake
▪ Deon Lacey will start at linebacker for Kiko Alonso
▪ Chase Allen will start at linebacker for Raekwon McMillan
▪ Trevor Reilly will start at linebacker for Lawrence Timmons
▪ Torry McTyer will start at cornerback for Byron Maxwell
▪ Cordrea Tankersley will start at cornerback for Xavien Howard
▪ T.J. McDonald will start at safety for Reshad Jones
