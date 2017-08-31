League, prosecutors continue to investigate Dolphins’ Landry

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry might enter the regular season under the cloud of two ongoing domestic violence investigations.
One by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, and the other by the National Football League.
Both entities are still reviewing a months-old incident involving Landry and the mother of his child.
“The case is still under review,” said Ron Ishoy, a spokesman for Broward SAO.
Added Brian McCarthy of the NFL: “The matter remains under review. We do not comment during an on-going review.”
Unless both reviews wrap up in the next 10 days, Landry will not know his fate when his fourth NFL season begins.
And even if the authorities clear him of any wrongdoing — girlfriend Estrella Cerqueira said earlier this month that “there were no arrests made, there were no criminal charges, I was not in any way physically harmed” — the NFL could still discipline Landry.
That’s what happened to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is appealing a six-game suspension after the league determined Elliott committed multiple acts of violence.
Landry has insisted he’s done nothing wrong, and that he’s cooperating with both prosecutors and the NFL.
Andy Slater of 940 WINZ reported late Wednesday that the NFL is in possession of surveillance video of the night in question. If the league has seen the video, it’s hard to think that both the team and authorities haven’t seen it as well.
Landry is in the final year of his rookie contract, and while he wants a new contract, the Dolphins had not made him an offer as of Tuesday. Landry has also been the subject of trade rumors, but Adam Gase said he told his receiver that there’s “no chance” he’s going to be dealt.
