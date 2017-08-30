The Miami Dolphins are on ESPN, CBS, Fox ... and the Disney Channel?

The Miami Dolphins will have their games covered on a variety of channels this season from CBS to ESPN and Fox.
On Saturday, two prominent members of the team will make their debut on the Disney XD channel.
The popular ‘Walk the Prank’ show, in which plenty of pranks are pulled on unsuspecting victims, will have its second NFL edition with Miami running back Jay Ajayi and receiver Jarvis Landry taking part in the high-jinx.
According to Disney, the hidden-camera prank show features ESPN SportsCenter anchor Cari Champion and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and his kids pranking a Cowboys fan.
Other NFL players taking part include Josh Norman (Washington), Melvin Gordon (Chargers) and Michael Bennett (Seahawks).
Landry and Ajayi are also part of the followup Disney show ‘NFL LOL!’ which is hosted by Disney channel stars Jacob Bertrand and Mekai Curtis and features bloopers and top plays from last season.
Drew Brees (Saints), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Eric Weddle (Ravens), Philip Rivers (Chargers), Richard Sherman (Seahawks) and former UM standout Greg Olsen (Panthers) are all part of the fun.
The two shows kick off Saturday morning at 11 on Disney XD.
