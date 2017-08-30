Miami Dolphins with ties to Houston push hurricane relief

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a donation drive and collecting items to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey from now until Sept. 15.
Dolphins players with Houston area ties – including safety Michael Thomas and cornerback Xavien Howard – have made a public request asking for the donations to be dropped off to the stadium (347 Don Shula Drive Miami Gardens, FL 33056) or training camp (7500 SW 30th Street, Davie, FL 33314) for transportation to Houston.
Donations to Hardrock Stadium -September 15th. Enter through gate 4 of stadium. @MiamiDolphins @Iamxavienhoward @AldineISD #HarveyRelief pic.twitter.com/lriVbeMP4F— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) August 30, 2017
Thomas’ high school (Nimitz) and Howard’s high school (Wheatley) are serving as shelters hosting upwards of 2,000 displaced individuals.
The supplies being requested include:
• Baby diapers
• Baby formula
• Baby clothes • Nonperishable food
• Bottled Water
• Sanitizer wipes
• Clothing
• School Supplies
• Batteries
• Candles
• Blankets
• Feminine Hygiene Products
• Toiletries
• Socks
• New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)
• Hand Sanitizer
• Plates
• Coffee
• Creamer
• Sugar
