Ten days after Tannehill’s surgery, Gase provides update on his QB’s health

Ryan Tannehill is in early stages of rehab from reconstructive knee surgery and will remain away from Dolphins headquarters “for a little bit of time,” Adam Gase said Monday.

Tannehill underwent surgery to repair a damaged left ACL on Aug. 18.

When asked if the surgery was successful, Gase joked:

“Every time somebody has surgery, the first thing everybody says is it went well.”

Tannehill is out for the year after hurting the same knee twice in eight months.

He missed the end of the 2016 season and the Dolphins’ playoff game, but decided against surgery, instead opting solely for rehab.

He reinjured the knee in a non-contact situation on Aug. 3, and ultimately opted to go under the knife.

“He's still in the early stages of rehabbing,” Gase said. “He'll be back at some point. I'm sure you guys have seen him around. It'll probably still be a little bit of time until he gets back around the building and stuff. My conversations with him, mostly through texts, I don't want to bug him too much. I know he gets tired of talking about it. He's grinding already. It's amazing how fast guys start rehabbing after surgery.

▪ Mike Pouncey returned to practice Monday after getting a rest day on Sunday. Laremy Tunsil and Anthony Fasano were both back after missing Sunday due to personal issues.

The following Dolphins did not practice Monday: Senorise Perry, Neville Hewitt, Brandon Watts and Thomas Duarte.

Hewitt, a linebacker who saw meaningful snaps a year ago, has been out for weeks with a shoulder injury.

“We’re still kind of working through some things,” Gase said of Hewitt. “We’ll have some good days and then we’ll have a day where it might be a little bit of a setback.”

Rashawn Scott, meanwhile, has spent the entire summer on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, and Gase suggested that Scott might start the regular season on that list too.

“It’s good to see him start moving around,” Gase said. “That was a tough one for him to go through. He was a guy that always seemed to spark the rest of the group. He works so hard, doesn’t say much. I felt bad for him that he didn’t have a chance to compete in training camp. He’s a guy that we really trust and that he does a lot of good things.”

▪ Senator Marco Rubio, a huge Dolphins fan, was a guest of the team at practice Monday.