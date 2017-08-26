From potential starter to out of work: Dolphins cut guard Kraig Urbik

Just a few weeks ago, Kraig Urbik had a decent chance to be the Dolphins’ starting left guard.

By Saturday, he was out of work.

Urbik, who needed arthroscopic knee surgery, was cut by the Dolphins after the two sides decided on an injury settlement.

That all but certainly means either Anthony Steen or Jesse Davis will start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Steen got the start against the Eagles on Thursday, but Davis subbed in after a couple of possessions. Ted Larsen, who was expected to be the Dolphins’ starting left guard, is out until at least November with a torn biceps.

Urbik was not expected to be out long with what was represented as a minor knee injury, but the Dolphins ultimately decided to move on.