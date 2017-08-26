Kraig Urbik, shown right practicing with Mike Pouncey, was waived with an injury settlement Saturday.
Kraig Urbik, shown right practicing with Mike Pouncey, was waived with an injury settlement Saturday. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kraig Urbik, shown right practicing with Mike Pouncey, was waived with an injury settlement Saturday. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

From potential starter to out of work: Dolphins cut guard Kraig Urbik

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 26, 2017 5:30 PM

Just a few weeks ago, Kraig Urbik had a decent chance to be the Dolphins’ starting left guard.

By Saturday, he was out of work.

Urbik, who needed arthroscopic knee surgery, was cut by the Dolphins after the two sides decided on an injury settlement.

That all but certainly means either Anthony Steen or Jesse Davis will start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Steen got the start against the Eagles on Thursday, but Davis subbed in after a couple of possessions. Ted Larsen, who was expected to be the Dolphins’ starting left guard, is out until at least November with a torn biceps.

Urbik was not expected to be out long with what was represented as a minor knee injury, but the Dolphins ultimately decided to move on.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero recap a Dolphins preseason loss to the Ravens

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats