Former Dolphins personnel chief Beathard named Hall of Fame finalist

Bobby Beathard, the longtime NFL personnel mind who helped assemble the league's only perfect team, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Beathard, the Dolphins’ director of player personnel on the famed 1972 team, was named a finalist Friday by the Hall’s contributors committee.

To earn enshrinement, Beathard must receive 80 percent support from the entire 48-member selection committee when the group meets at the Super Bowl on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

“There’s nothing I love more than football,” Beathard said Friday, according to a statement provided by the Hall of Fame. “I feel like I’ve gone through life without a job and got paid for it.”

Beathard’s resume is worthy of consideration.

He spent more than three decades in personnel, helping his teams win 10 division titles, seven league/conference championships and four Super Bowls (Miami in Super Bowls VII and VIII; and Washington in Super Bowls XVII and XXII).

Beathard spent six seasons with the Dolphins in the mid-’70s before joining the Redskins. He also worked for the Chiefs, Falcons and Chargers before retiring after the 1999 season.

This will mark the second straight year a prominent Dolphin has been named a finalist. Defensive end Jason Taylor was elected to the Hall of Fame last February in his first year of eligibility.