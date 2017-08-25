This file photo shows former Redskins GM Bobby Beathard, gesturing during a press conference at the Washington Redskins NFL football teams training camp in Richmond, Va. Beathard is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributors category.
This file photo shows former Redskins GM Bobby Beathard, gesturing during a press conference at the Washington Redskins NFL football teams training camp in Richmond, Va. Beathard is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributors category. Steve Helber AP

Miami Dolphins

Former Dolphins personnel chief Beathard named Hall of Fame finalist

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 25, 2017 5:09 PM

Bobby Beathard, the longtime NFL personnel mind who helped assemble the league's only perfect team, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Beathard, the Dolphins’ director of player personnel on the famed 1972 team, was named a finalist Friday by the Hall’s contributors committee.

To earn enshrinement, Beathard must receive 80 percent support from the entire 48-member selection committee when the group meets at the Super Bowl on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

“There’s nothing I love more than football,” Beathard said Friday, according to a statement provided by the Hall of Fame. “I feel like I’ve gone through life without a job and got paid for it.”

Beathard’s resume is worthy of consideration.

He spent more than three decades in personnel, helping his teams win 10 division titles, seven league/conference championships and four Super Bowls (Miami in Super Bowls VII and VIII; and Washington in Super Bowls XVII and XXII).

Beathard spent six seasons with the Dolphins in the mid-’70s before joining the Redskins. He also worked for the Chiefs, Falcons and Chargers before retiring after the 1999 season.

This will mark the second straight year a prominent Dolphin has been named a finalist. Defensive end Jason Taylor was elected to the Hall of Fame last February in his first year of eligibility.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

