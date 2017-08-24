Winners and losers from Dolphins-Eagles preseason game No. 3

Winners
1. Jay Cutler: The Dolphins’ starting quarterback looked the part Thursday, throwing downfield to DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills with great success.
2. DeVante Parker: I think we know who Cutler’s No. 1 target is now. Parker has been unfulfilled potential in his first two years. He’s now, as teammate Tony Lippett put it, “a grown man.”
Vante a Grown man now— Ralph LaurenLIP (@Tony_Lippett14) August 24, 2017
3. Jakeem Grant: Let’s be clear: He’s on the team, and it’s not even close. Grant cleanly handled punts and broke two tackles on a 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
Losers
1. Byron Maxwell: Maybe Maxwell and Philadelphia just don’t mix. He gave up at least three catches, including a 50-yarder for a touchdown on the Eagles’ first drive.
2. Matt Moore: This was the worst we’ve seen Moore play in some time — and it came with the starters. He threw two bad interceptions and finished with a 16.7 passer rating.
3. Laremy Tunsil: The Dolphins’ left tackle barely laid a glove on Vinny Curry in Miami’s first drive, giving up a soft strip-sack that led to a Philly touchdown.
