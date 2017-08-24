Bob Kuechenberg will have to wait at least another year for call from Hall

Bob Kuechenberg’s quest to join six teammates from the Dolphins’ undefeated team in the Pro Football Hall of Fame will last at least another year.
The Hall announced its senior finalists for the Class of 2018, and the list was short: Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile and Packers offensive guard Jerry Kramer.
The selection committee will vote on the finalists at next February’s Super Bowl weekend.
Coach Don Shula and other six members of the 1972 team — Paul Warfield, Larry Csonka, Jim Langer, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Nick Buoniconti — have long been members of the Hall.
Kuechenberg is that team’s biggest remaining omission.
The offensive lineman was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He started 176 of the 196 games in which he appeared.
