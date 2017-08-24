Dolphins lineup changes are out, with a big surprise on the offensive line

Anthony Steen, and not Jesse Davis, will start at left guard for the Dolphins Thursday after Davis took first-team reps all week.

Both players are competing for the job created by injuries to Ted Larsen (biceps) and Kraig Urbik (knee).

The rest of the Dolphins’ offensive line is set: Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, Mike Pouncey at center, Jermon Bushrod at right guard and Ja’Wuan James at tight tackle.

Both Pouncey and James are making their 2017 debuts.

Urbik recently went arthroscopic surgery and is in danger of missing the season opener. However, a league source tells the Miami Herald that “it won’t be long,” until Urbik is back.

Davon Godchaux has clearly passed Jordan Phillips, earning the start at defensive tackle for the third straight week.

Other Dolphins players not dressing Thursday: cornerback Jordan Lucas, safety Walt Aikens, cornerback Tony Lippett, linebacker Neville Hewitt, linbeacker Raekwon McMillan, linebacker Brandon Watts, tight end Chris Pantale, wide receiver Rashawn Scott and linebacker Rey Maualuga.