Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (left) is expected to start against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night in the third preseason game. Charles Trainor, Jr. MIAMI HERALD

6 Questions Dolphins fans asking before Eagles game

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

August 24, 2017 10:59 AM

The Dolphins and Eagles should know each other quite well after a week of joint workouts in Philadelphia. They’ll learn a lot more about themselves by the end of Thursday night’s preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Although it is just a preseason game, it’s the third one of the summer, so expect both teams to take it seriously.

Here are six questions heading into the game:

What time is kickoff? 7 p.m.

Where can I watch the game? The game will be televised on CBS (Channel 4 in Miami). If you’re not near a T.V., you can listen on WQAM-560 AM and 1140-AM (Spanish).

How long will the starters play? Expect them to play the entire first half. Some starters may last into the third quarter.

What can fans expect from the Dolphins defense? That remains to be seen. Word is the Dolphins got exposed by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during the mid-week training sessions, but the true test will be Thursday night.

How is Jay Cutler looking? The former Chicago Bears quarterback, who came out of a brief retirement to replace injured Ryan Tannehill, has shown he has a big arm. He seems to be getting more comfortable each day. He completed three passes for 24 yards in last week’s 31-7 loss to the Ravens. He’ll likely have many more chances Thursday to show what he can do.

Will Mike Pouncey start? That’s the plan. His hip has recovered, and that’s good news for the Dolphins. But he probably won’t stay in the game as long as the other starters as a precaution.

