Kenny Stills, left, and Jarvis Landry both made news on Twitter Monday night. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Two topical tweets, two very different reactions from Stills, Landry

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 22, 2017 3:41 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Jarvis Landry thinks the preseason is B.S.

Except he didn’t use the initials.

Kenny Stills is no longer taking a knee during the national anthem.

But he supports anyone who does — most recently, several members of the Cleveland Browns.

Both bits of news came via social media Monday night.

Landry was apparently incensed after seeing friend and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. get hurt on a low hit in the Giants’ preseason game against the Browns.

“This is why I hate preseason [expletive]...” Landry tweeted.

We say apparently, because Landry declined comment about the tweet after practice here Tuesday.

Stills, meanwhile, had plenty to say about Browns players kneeling during the anthem. Stills knelt before every Dolphins game in 2016, protesting what many see as unfair treatment of African-Americans by police.

“I support all of my brothers taking a knee,” Stills wrote. “Consider this a call to action!”

Stills, who decided to stand during the national anthem because his protest had distracted from him message, expounded on that thought Tuesday:

“It’s encouraging to see other people getting involved. I feel like it’s pretty alarming that we have a league that’s majority African-American and we didn’t have many guys that were getting involved. So I was pretty excited and encouraged by that. People are saying that they were praying for our country; I support that as well. I’m encouraged to see people getting involved and hope that they start taking the action and get involved in their community.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

