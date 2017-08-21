Eagles coach Adam Gase? It might have happened if Dolphins hadn’t pounced

Adam Gase, Eagles coach?
It could have happened if the Dolphins didn’t hire him first.
Gase interviewed for the Philadelphia vacancy just after the New Year, the same week he met with Stephen Ross, Mike Tannenbaum and several high-level Dolphins.
The Eagles were so impressed, they requested a second sitdown with Gase, the Miami Herald has learned. But it never happened.
The Dolphins offered him their job first, and Gase quickly accepted it.
“It was [the Eagles first] and then I had three other interviews and by the end of the week, [the Eagles] were still in the interview process and I got offered the job [with the Dolphins],” Gase said here Monday after the first of two joint practices with Philadelphia.
A week later, the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator.
“It was a good experience just to get around,” Gase said. “I knew Howie [Roseman], but meeting a lot of different people from the organization. Just the questions they were asking, kind of the culture they were looking to re-establish, and just a good day to have a conversation about all those types of things.”
Gase added: “A lot of questions coming up on things. Usually when you go in those interviews, something always comes up that you learn from that you have not necessarily prepared yourself for and you kind of have to think on the fly. I thought they asked a lot of good questions and it was just a good conversation going back and forth.”
