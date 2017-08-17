Dolphins QB Cutler talks about nerves in first game
Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, was nervous with his first game in a Dolphins uniform as they played the Baltimore Ravens but was impressed with receiver DeVonte Parker and glad he got his first hard hit out of the way.
Charles Trainor Jr.ctrainor@miamiherald.com
