Winners and losers from Ravens-Dolphins preseason matchup

Winners

1. Dolphins defensive backs: Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley each grabbed interceptions and Byron Maxwell forced a pair of fumbles.

2. Jay Ajayi: He’s a winner because he’s healthy, but he looked like the Ajayi of 2016 on a powerful outside zone run in his limited action.

3. Davon Godchaux: The rookie keeps making this list. Despite seeing a bunch of double-teams, he was stout in the middle and had a tackle for loss.

Losers

1. Special teams: A fumbled kickoff. A blocked punt. Another muff for good measure. Too many penalties to count. Yeah, this was a bad night for Darren Rizzi.

Dolphins Senorise Perry (34) fumbles a second quarter kick off return as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, Aug. 17, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

2. Sam Young: The Dolphins’ swing tackle swung and missed at right tackle. His holding penalties erased back-to-back big plays.

All of us: We had to sit through this poor excuse for a football game. Only eight more preseason quarters left.