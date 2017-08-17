Winners and losers from Ravens-Dolphins preseason matchup

Winners
1. Dolphins defensive backs: Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley each grabbed interceptions and Byron Maxwell forced a pair of fumbles.
2. Jay Ajayi: He’s a winner because he’s healthy, but he looked like the Ajayi of 2016 on a powerful outside zone run in his limited action.
3. Davon Godchaux: The rookie keeps making this list. Despite seeing a bunch of double-teams, he was stout in the middle and had a tackle for loss.
Losers
1. Special teams: A fumbled kickoff. A blocked punt. Another muff for good measure. Too many penalties to count. Yeah, this was a bad night for Darren Rizzi.
2. Sam Young: The Dolphins’ swing tackle swung and missed at right tackle. His holding penalties erased back-to-back big plays.
All of us: We had to sit through this poor excuse for a football game. Only eight more preseason quarters left.
