Photo gallery: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins | Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws in the ball in the first quarter as Ravens Brent Urban (96) rushes him as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Jay Ajayi (23) is tackled by Ravens Brent Urban (96) and Tony Jefferson (23) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterbacks Matt Moore (8) and Jay Cutler (6), during pregame as the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins DeVonte Parker (11) gets hit by the Ravens Brandon Carr (24) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Jay Ajayi (23) runs the ball in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi warms up on the field as the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins WR Kenny Stills and quarterback Jay Cutler on the field before the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Senorise Perry (34) scores a second quarter touchdown as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Jakeem Grant (19) fights Ravens Anthony Levins (41) for the ball in the second quater as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017. The ball was ruled dead.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Senorise Perry (34) scores a second quarter touchdown as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Senorise Perry (34) fumbles a second quarter kick off return as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback David Fales (9) watches as Ravens Tyus Bowser (54) reaches for a deflected pass in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Reshad Jones (20) and Kiko Alonso (47) cover Ravens Mike Wallace (17) and Terrance West (28) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Cordrea Tankersley (30) intercepts a pass from Ravens Quincey Adeboyejo (88) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi (23) as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseaon game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR