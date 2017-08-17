Who starts? Who sits? Dolphins release inactives for Ravens game, and one star is back in uniform

Mike Pouncey will dress Thursday. Will he play? Nope.

The Dolphins named Jake Brendel as their starting center.

The team has slow-played Pouncey’s return from a series of hip injuries that ruined his 2016 season. His his long-awaited return will have to wait a little longer.

Jay Cutler is in uniform and will start for the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, 11 Dolphins are not dressing Thursday: wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety Nate Allen, running back Kenyan Drake, safety Walt Aikens, cornerback Tony Lippett, linebacker Neville Hewitt, defensive end Andre Branch, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, guard Ted Larsen, wide receiver Rashawn Scott, and receiver Leonte Carroo.

Running back Jay Ajayi is dressed and is expected play after recently returning from the concussion protocol.

Other Dolphins lineup changes: safety T.J. McDonald will start at safety for Allen, linebacker Mike Hull will start for McMillan, guard Anthony Steen will start for Larsen, tackle Sam Young will start for Ja’Wuan James and defensive end Charles Harris will start for Andre Branch.