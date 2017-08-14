Fins first-round draft picks talks playing in first NFL preseason game

Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris talks about his first-time playing in a NFL preseason game on Aug. 13, 2017.
Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald
Dolphins QB Cutler forgot he was in Miami

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins QB Cutler forgot he was in Miami

Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, woke up this morning in his hotel room and forgot he was in Miami but then when he realize was the new quarterback for the Miami Dolphins he felt safer knowing Ndamukong Suh was on his team.