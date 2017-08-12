Dolphins sign replacement for McMillan, officially end Tannehill’s season

The message the Dolphins sent with their latest transaction:

We’re comfortable with our group of linebackers, even without Raekwon McMillan — at least for now.

The day after learning McMillan had indeed torn his ACL in the preseason opener, Miami signed linebacker Junior Sylvestre.

He fills the roster spot vacated by Ryan Tannehill, who was formally placed on injured reserve after deciding to undergo surgery to repair his ACL injury.

Sylvestre entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie and has spent time with both the Colts and Bills. He has never appeared in an NFL game.

The Dolphins had a bunch of veteran options at linebacker, but for now, seem content to go with Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt.