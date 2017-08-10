The Miami Dolphins open the preseason

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Atlanta Falcons to mark the start of the preseason schedule on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
Veronika Quispe vquispe@miamiherald.com
Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, woke up this morning in his hotel room and forgot he was in Miami but then when he realize was the new quarterback for the Miami Dolphins he felt safer knowing Ndamukong Suh was on his team.