Cameron Wake talks about the effort of the younger players

Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins DE, is impressed with the performance of the younger players in the team's first preseason game and also says it feels good hitting another color uniform.
Dolphins QB Cutler forgot he was in Miami

Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, woke up this morning in his hotel room and forgot he was in Miami but then when he realize was the new quarterback for the Miami Dolphins he felt safer knowing Ndamukong Suh was on his team.