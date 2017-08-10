Coach Gase addresses McMillan's injury

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, is asked about rookie linebacker and 2nd round draft pick Raekown McMillan's injury in the teams first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons.
Dolphins QB Cutler forgot he was in Miami

Miami Dolphins

Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, woke up this morning in his hotel room and forgot he was in Miami but then when he realize was the new quarterback for the Miami Dolphins he felt safer knowing Ndamukong Suh was on his team.