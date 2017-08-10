Photo gallery: Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins | Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017

Dolphins Kiko Alanso warms up as the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake (32) during pregame warm ups as the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Senorise Perry warms up before the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Former Miami Dolphins and NFL Hall of Famers Jason Taylor and Dan Marino on the filed as the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) runs the ball in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Deon Lacey (44) tackles Falcons quarterback Matt Simms (4) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Jakeem Grant (19) returns a punt ball in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Charles Harris (90) prepares to assists Terrence Fede (78) as he stops Falcons Brian Hil (25) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Deon Lacey (44) tackles Falcons quarterback Matt Simms (4) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Jakeem Grant (19) and Falcons Duke Riley (42) look at a loose ball as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Matt Moore (8), Jarvis Landry (14), new quarterback Jay Cutler, and Jakeem Grant (19), on the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins RB Storm Johnson (27) confronts Falcons players on their sideline after a run as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins fans cheer as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Damien Williams (26) is pursued by Falons Ricardo Allen (37) and Deion Jones (45) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Damien Williams (26) is pursued by Falons Duke Riley (42) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) stands over injured Raekown McMillan (52) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Leonte Carroo (88) celebrates after catching a second quarter touchdown with Kanyan Drake (32) as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Leonte Carroo catches a second quarter touchdown as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com