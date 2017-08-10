Winners and losers from Dolphins-Falcons preseason opener

Winners
1. Leonte Carroo: After a nightmare rookie season, Carroo might have sealed his place on the team with a 33-yard touchdown catch in the first half.
2. Kenyan Drake: Jay Ajayi will be the Dolphins’ starting running back when he returns from a concussion, but Drake (four carries, 21 yards) made a case to be his primary backup.
3. Damore’ea Stringfellow: It’s hard to see how he makes the team, but the rookie receiver earned a second look with his 99-yard touchdown grab.
Losers
1. Raekwon McMillan: The Dolphins’ starting middle linebacker didn’t even get a snap on defense. He left the game after suffering an early knee injury on special teams.
2. Miami’s punt coverage: Coordinator Darren Rizzi will have a busy week after his special teams allowed two returns of over 25 yards.
3. Fans hoping to see the stars: Adam Gase pulled his starting offense after just three snaps. Don’t worry: The next preseason game is just a week off.
