Congrats Leonte Carroo! You get a gold star.

Miami Dolphins

Winners and losers from Dolphins-Falcons preseason opener

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 10, 2017 10:28 PM

Winners

1. Leonte Carroo: After a nightmare rookie season, Carroo might have sealed his place on the team with a 33-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

2. Kenyan Drake: Jay Ajayi will be the Dolphins’ starting running back when he returns from a concussion, but Drake (four carries, 21 yards) made a case to be his primary backup.

3. Damore’ea Stringfellow: It’s hard to see how he makes the team, but the rookie receiver earned a second look with his 99-yard touchdown grab.

Losers

1. Raekwon McMillan: The Dolphins’ starting middle linebacker didn’t even get a snap on defense. He left the game after suffering an early knee injury on special teams.

Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) stands over injured Raekown McMillan (52) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Aug. 10, 2017.
2. Miami’s punt coverage: Coordinator Darren Rizzi will have a busy week after his special teams allowed two returns of over 25 yards.

3. Fans hoping to see the stars: Adam Gase pulled his starting offense after just three snaps. Don’t worry: The next preseason game is just a week off.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

