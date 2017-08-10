Rookie McMillan knocked from NFL debut with knee injury

Raekwon McMillan was supposed to start at middle linebacker for the Dolphins Thurdsay.
He never got the chance.
McMillan got hurt covering his first punt as a professional.
The second-round pick injured his right knee when he collided with teammate Deon Lacey, stayed down on the field but ultimately walked off under his own power.
He left for the locker room after doctors checked him out on the sidelines. The Dolphins listed him as questionable to return.
Meanwhile, safety Walt Aikens suffered a back injury at some point Thursday — believed to be pre-game — and was ruled out.
