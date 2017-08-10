Matt Moore will point the way for the Dolphins Thursday with Jay Cutler inactive.
Miami Dolphins

No Jay Cutler for the Dolphins Thursday. Matt Moore, you’re up.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 10, 2017 5:42 PM

Matt Moore probably won’t start in Week 1 of the regular season, but the first snap of the preseason seems to be his.

Moore is expected dressed for Thursday night’s exhibition showdown with the Falcons.

Jay Cutler, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract Monday after Ryan Tannehill suffered a major injury, is not yet ready to play and so he will not.

Also not dressing Thursday: wide receivers Isaiah Ford and Malcolm Lewis, running back Jay Ajayi safety Nate Allen, linebacker Neville Hewitt, center Mike Pouncey, guard Ted Larsen and tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James.

Right guard Jermon Bushrod is the only starting offensive lineman expected to play.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

