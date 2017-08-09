Ndamukong Suh — comedian? New ad shows a lighter side.
Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh stars in funny, self-deprecating ad with Boogie Cousins

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 09, 2017 7:47 PM

Ndamukong Suh has been called a lot of things over his career — but rarely has he been considered funny.

Until now.

Suh, the Dolphins’ polarizing defensive tackle, takes his game very seriously.

But he showed in a new Foot Locker ad that he’s not above having a bit of fun at his own expense.

Suh and NBA star DeMarcus Cousins both make light of their surly (and dirty) reputations in an ad you’ve got to see to believe.

“With guys like you and me, it’s like our reputations proceeds us,” Suh says before stepping on a man’s broken leg.

It’s hilarious. Seriously.

Enjoy.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

