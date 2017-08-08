Dolphins want to get millennials into the stadium. Will $40 do the trick?

You’ve got the Miami Dolphins on your 60-inch flat screen, homemade chicken wings on the grill and cold beer in the fridge: What would make you give that up?

The team hopes what’s missing from that equation — the energy of being at a big game (and not having to clean up after your messy football buddies) — will be worth $40.

Fans with tickets in the standing-room-only section at Hard Rock Stadium get a view of the field and quick access to the adjoining bar. PATRICK FARRELL

The Dolphins have introduced standing-room-only tickets that will allow fans to watch the game from under their new covered roof, right next to the bar, with a clear view from each of the field’s four corners.

Miami is an event-driven, see-and-be-seen town, and the team is aiming squarely at younger fans who might otherwise watch the game at a sports bar or at a friend’s house.

“I think people, particularly millenials today, they’re multitasking and doing five different things at once. They can stand up here and be social with each other and turn around and see the game and talk with each other,” said Tom Garfinkel, president and CEO of the Dolphins as he stood from one of the standing-room only overlooks.

Fans will be able to roam the upper deck of the stadium or simply hang out by one of eight new sections, talking to their friends, with easy access to a beer refill, all while leaning on the bannister for a sky view of the game. Each section will hold no more than 100 people each, and they are also being marketed to large groups.

The standing-room-only sections give a bird’s eye view of Hard Rock Stadium. PATRICK FARRELL

The team was inspired by the Chicago Cubs’ practice of selling inexpensive standing-room only tickets that allowed fans during their historic run to hang out at the game, with a good view of the field, with the least-expensive seats in the house.

These seats will also be the cheapest way into the stadium, starting at $40, but prices will go up depending on demand for a particular game. Standing-room only tickets for preseason games will cost $25, beginning with Thursday night’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons.