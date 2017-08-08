Miami Dolphins

Patriots hat found in Dolphins store website. Anyone trolling the Fins?

By Veronika Quispe

August 08, 2017 12:27 PM

Is the person handling the Miami Dolphins store website secretly a New England Patriots fan?

On Tuesday morning, a camo-style Patriots hat was spotted among the 322 Dolphins hats available at shop.miamidolphins.com.

Twitter user, @SkinnyMcGhee discovered the error.

However, once users click on the link underneath the hat it shows a camo Dolphins hat.

hat2

Even it was a website glitch, the cap of an arch nemesis is not what most Dolfans want to see.

The incident brings to mind another sports apparel gaffe in 2015. NBA.com tried to sell Miami Heat apparel with the area code 786, which meant they completely forgot about Mr. 305 himself. The oversight was fixed the same day.

Here's how social media reacted to Jay Cutler signing with the Dolphins

After Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured during practice, the Fins signed Jay Cutler to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Here's how Twitter reacted.

Matias Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

