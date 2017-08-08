Patriots hat found in Dolphins store website. Anyone trolling the Fins?

Is the person handling the Miami Dolphins store website secretly a New England Patriots fan?
On Tuesday morning, a camo-style Patriots hat was spotted among the 322 Dolphins hats available at shop.miamidolphins.com.
Twitter user, @SkinnyMcGhee discovered the error.
Looking at some Dolphins gear (I can’t afford) on the official team store site and WHAT THE HELL IS THIS??? pic.twitter.com/Fk3VInHXlj— Not Slim (@SkinnyMcGhee) August 8, 2017
However, once users click on the link underneath the hat it shows a camo Dolphins hat.
Even it was a website glitch, the cap of an arch nemesis is not what most Dolfans want to see.
The incident brings to mind another sports apparel gaffe in 2015. NBA.com tried to sell Miami Heat apparel with the area code 786, which meant they completely forgot about Mr. 305 himself. The oversight was fixed the same day.
