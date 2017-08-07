Adam Gase silent on whether Jay Cutler or Matt Moore will be starter QB
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, says he doesn't have to announce if QBs Matt Moore and Jay Cutler are competing to be the starter, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, but he says he doesn't think Cutler came out of retirement to stand on the sideline.
Charles Trainor, Jr.Miami Herald Staff
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, explains why he likes quarterback Jay Cutler as a replacement for injured Ryan Tannehill but he understands they will take it slow at practice for now on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, does not ask himself "why not me", he keeps working and plans to compete as a new quarterback arrives in training camp to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walks off the practice field on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, as QB Matt Moore works with the first team. New quarterback recruit Jay Cutler landed at Miami International Airport that morning.
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about his conversation with quarterback Jay Cutler. The Dolphins might consider searching for a quarterback after Ryan Tannehill injured his leg at training camp.