Matt Moore talks to the press after Jay Cutler's hire

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, says he doesn't have to announce if QBs Matt Moore and Jay Cutler are competing to be the starter, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, but he says he doesn't think Cutler came out of retirement to stand on the sideline.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walks off the practice field on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, as QB Matt Moore works with the first team. New quarterback recruit Jay Cutler landed at Miami International Airport that morning.
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about his conversation with quarterback Jay Cutler. The Dolphins might consider searching for a quarterback after Ryan Tannehill injured his leg at training camp.
Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins quarterback, says, "we don't have time to relax we need to keep up the pressure" in practice. During Monday's practice he scolded some players for relaxing after a live drill.