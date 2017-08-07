Matt Moore ‘wants to play,’ but must know he likely won’t. How’s that playing in the locker room?

Matt Moore is behaving as though he’s competing for a starting job — although he must understand that he’s really not.
Assuming he passes his physical and signs, Jay Cutler is going to start for the Dolphins, our Armando Salguero reports, and that means Moore will again be a backup, as he has been here the past six seasons.
But anyone who thought Moore would hang his head or pout about this weekend’s developments doesn’t know Moore particularly well.
“You know what man? It’s a team sport,” Moore said Monday, when asked if he’s disappointed. “You guys know this — I’ve been with this organization for a long time and have been a team guy. Like I said, training camp, my focus is getting better and working with the guys that are here.”
Moore, who took all the first-team reps Monday with Ryan Tannehill out with an ACL injury, “wants to play.” Gase told reporters.
“That’s why you play this game,” Gase added. “I know that. I knew that before. I was very upfront with him, kept him in the loop about everything.”
Gase continued: “I told him, ‘you just keep doing your thing.’ He understands. He doesn’t know how long he’s going to keep playing right now, but every day, just keep going out there. If you’re with the 1s, roll with them. If that ever changes, then we’ll adjust. That’s what we’re doing right now.”
Moore went 2-2, including the playoffs, as a starter after Tannehill’s injury last season. He has earned a lot of loyalties in the Dolphins’ locker room, a dynamic Gase knows very well.
Gase tried to neutralize any potential division by being upfront about the situation — both with Moore and the team.
“I talked to them,” Gase said. “Our guys know. ... They understand the reasoning why and what I was thinking and feeling what was the right thing for us. Our guys know we have one goal in mind, and that’s to win.
Gase continued: “We felt like this gave us a good opportunity to have two really good quarterbacks on our team, and we felt like we had two good quarterbacks when Ryan was healthy, and that’s really what we wanted to make sure. We wanted to make sure if something happened, we weren’t going to have falloff. We have a lot of guys that work extremely hard. When Ryan went down, that was a blow to all of us. I wanted to make sure we put ourselves in the best position as possible at the quarterback position where our guys feel like we have a chance to win.”
