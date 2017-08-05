Photo gallery: NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony | Sat., Aug. 5, 2017

Jason Taylor wipes a tear from his eye as he delivers his speech at his induction, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
David Richard
AP
Former NFL player Jason Taylor speaks behind a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Satruday, August 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio.
Ron Schwane
AP
Jason Taylor and presenter Jimmie Johnson unveil Taylor's bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Robbins
Getty Images
Jason Taylor delivers his speech as he inducted at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
David Richard
AP
Former NFL player Jason Taylor, right, poses with a bust of himself and presenter, former coach, Jimmy Johnson, during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
AP
Dallas Cowboys fan Gregg Wilson of Dallas attends the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
AP
Hall of Fame inductee Jason Taylor is announced before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Ron Schwane
AP
Football fans toss footballs on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
AP
Hall of Fame inductee LaDainian Tomlinson shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Ron Schwane
AP
Former NFL player Kenny Easley speaks next a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
Ron Schwane
AP
Miami Dolphins fans show support for defensive lineman Jason Taylor prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Robbins
Getty Images
Kenny Easley delivers his speech during his induction at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
David Richard
AP
Jason Taylor poses with his bust, during his induction at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
AP
Former NFL player Jason Taylor, right, shares a laugh with presenter, former coach Jimmy Johnson, as they pose with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
AP
This is the Pro Football Hall of Fame bust of former NFL player Jason Taylor who was inducted in the class of 2017 during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
AP